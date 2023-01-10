Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Stepping Out at Golden Globes 2023

"I feel good!" the Alaska Daily actress told PEOPLE of her pregnancy journey at the event held at Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday

By
Angela Andaloro,
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Shafiq Najib,
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 08:19 PM
Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

Hilary Swank is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy.

The twin-mom-to-be stepped out with her husband Philip Schneider at the Golden Globes 2023 on Monday. She is nominated for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Eileen Fitzgerald, a former high-profile investigator reporter, in Alaska Daily.

While gracing the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Swank, 48, proudly placed her hand on her baby bump as she posed for the cameras. Wearing a green dress with black bows on her shoulders, Swank flashed a huge grin as she told PEOPLE during the glamorous evening: "I feel good!"

Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

In a guest spot on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday, the Boys Don't Cry actress, says expecting twins has left her marveling at the miracle of pregnancy.

"I feel like women are superheroes," Swank said, adding that she's now at the 27-week mark. "What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!' "

Now that she's coming closer to welcoming her babies, she's looking forward to putting some of the unwelcome aspects of pregnancy behind her.

Coming soon…DOUBLE feature!
Hilary Swank Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness," she told host James Corden and fellow guest Gwyneth Paltrow. "All I wanted was fruit. It's not that exciting I know, it's not like pickles dipped in peanut butter, but a lot of fruit — to the point that one of my costars, when they found out I was pregnant, they were like, 'Oh that's why you eat 10 pomegranates a day, 50 pears.'"

"I just couldn't eat anything more than fruit," she added. "I know I needed that protein so I threw some peanut butter in with my apples."

Swank announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and Schneider would be on double duty.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said the actress. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Related Articles
Hillary Swank appears on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'
Pregnant Hilary Swank Says She Has a 'Newfound Respect' for Women's Bodies: We're 'Superheroes'
2023 Golden Globe couples
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump, Kisses Tom Pelphrey on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet
Emma D'Arcy arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards
'House of the Dragon' 's Emma D'Arcy Says Golden Globes 2023 Nod Came After They 'Stopped Pretending'
Hilary Swank is seen at GMA
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump While Decorating Christmas Tree: 'Ohhhhhhh Baby(s)'
Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Her Babies are ‘Two Gifts of a Lifetime’ in Cute Christmas Post
Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Eddie Redmayne arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images); Julia Roberts attends the World Premiere of "Ticket To Paradise" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 7, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage)
Eddie Redmayne Fanboys Over Julia Roberts at the 2023 Golden Globes: 'I Am Obsessed'
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Enjoys Tropical Holiday Vacation with Tom Pelphrey
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Says Tom Pelphrey Is 'Already in Dad Mode' as She Shows Baby Bump on Vacation
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Baby Bump in Vacation Polaroids
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Bares Her Baby Bump in Vacation Polaroids with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch
Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Wild '90s Party Scene: 'Doing Cocaine and Not Getting Caught'
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Feels 'Not Very Well' About the Prospect of Being an Empty Nester: 'Huge Change'
Golden Globe trophies
A Timeline of the Golden Globes Controversy
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZ07I_r3KG/?hl=en hilaryswank's profile picture hilaryswank Verified #HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins 🤣 🎃🎃 #SetLife #HairAndMakeUpTrailer #AlaskaDaily 22h
Hilary Swank Shares Adorable Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump — and Dog! — in Costume for Halloween
Blake Lively
Pregnant Blake Lively Jokes 'Something Isn't Working' as She Shows Baby Bump in Workout Photos
Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks Pose with a Furry Friend, Plus Hilary Swank, Rupert Grint and More
Baby girl Pelphrey, some day you will look back on this and know you were so loved right from the beginning. Last night was simply epic.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Enjoy 'Magical' Baby Shower with Family and Friends: Photos