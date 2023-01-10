Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Stepping Out at Golden Globes 2023

Hilary Swank is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy.

The twin-mom-to-be stepped out with her husband Philip Schneider at the Golden Globes 2023 on Monday. She is nominated for Best Television Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Eileen Fitzgerald, a former high-profile investigator reporter, in Alaska Daily.

While gracing the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Swank, 48, proudly placed her hand on her baby bump as she posed for the cameras. Wearing a green dress with black bows on her shoulders, Swank flashed a huge grin as she told PEOPLE during the glamorous evening: "I feel good!"

In a guest spot on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday, the Boys Don't Cry actress, says expecting twins has left her marveling at the miracle of pregnancy.

"I feel like women are superheroes," Swank said, adding that she's now at the 27-week mark. "What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!' "

Now that she's coming closer to welcoming her babies, she's looking forward to putting some of the unwelcome aspects of pregnancy behind her.

"The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness," she told host James Corden and fellow guest Gwyneth Paltrow. "All I wanted was fruit. It's not that exciting I know, it's not like pickles dipped in peanut butter, but a lot of fruit — to the point that one of my costars, when they found out I was pregnant, they were like, 'Oh that's why you eat 10 pomegranates a day, 50 pears.'"

"I just couldn't eat anything more than fruit," she added. "I know I needed that protein so I threw some peanut butter in with my apples."

Swank announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and Schneider would be on double duty.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said the actress. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.