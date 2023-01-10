Pregnant Claire Danes Debuts Baby Bump on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are also parents to sons Rowan, 4, and Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10

Published on January 10, 2023 08:44 PM
Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Claire Danes showed off her growing baby bump for the first time as she hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

The Homeland actress, 43, arrived at the awards show Tuesday wearing a stunning white, floral Giambattista Valli gown paired with diamond straps and a blush-colored bow on her neckline.

Danes and and husband Hugh Dancy will soon be a family of five, as Danes is pregnant with baby No. 3, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this week.

The exciting baby news following a busy year for the proud parents, who tied the knot in 2009 and are also mom and dad to sons Rowan, 4, and Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10.

Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

Danes and Dancy's happy news came after she was nominated for a Golden Globe last month in the best supporting actress in a limited series category for her performance in Fleishman Is in Trouble. She has also been nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for her work on the show.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend New York City Ballet's 2021 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center Plaza on September 30, 2021 in New York City
Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

The four-time Golden Globe winner often combines motherhood and work, and previously brought Cyrus to set when she was still filming Homeland.

"He says, 'Action!'" Danes previously told PEOPLE. "He's a real set baby. It's really sweet. He loves the [show's operations room] because of all the lights. It's a great environment for a kid. It's the circus!"

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

