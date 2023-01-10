Michelle Williams Rocks Ruffles at Golden Globes 2023 After Welcoming Second Baby with Thomas Kail

Mom's night out!

On Tuesday, Michelle Williams walked the red carpet alongside husband Thomas Kail at the Golden Globes 2023, just months after the couple welcomed their second baby together.

The actress, 42, wore a cream, one-shoulder ruffled gown with silver trim. The dress, which cinched at the waist, featured a high slit on one side and a train of pleated ruffles on the other.

Williams completed the look with strappy, heeled sandals and pulled back her blonde hair, leaving one strand hanging down on each side of her face.

After Williams posed for some solo photos on the carpet, theater director Kail, 44, joined her and put his arm around his wife to take a few more snaps.

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail.

Williams received a nomination at this year's show for best actress in a drama for her role as Mitzi Fabelman in the Steven Spielberg-directed film The Fabelmans.

The duo's date night comes a few months after they welcomed their second baby together.

In November, PEOPLE announced that the couple had welcomed another child after the four-time Oscar nominee was photographed walking with a newborn baby cradled against her chest as she and Kail went for a stroll in New York City.

In addition to their newborn, Williams and Kail share son Hart, who they welcomed in 2020. The actress is also mom to daughter Matilda, 17, with late actor Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008.

John Shearer/Getty

Williams first revealed her pregnancy news to Variety in May.

"It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family," The Greatest Showman actress shared.

Speaking about becoming a mom again during the pandemic, Williams said, "It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home."

"There's nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It's the ultimate creative act," she added. "The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.