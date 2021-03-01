'Hi Everybody!' Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani, 2, Steals the Show with Adorable Golden Globes Cameo

"We're trying to really kind of bring the celebratory feeling," the Music actress said of their family gathering

Kate Hudson had the whole gang over for the Golden Globes.

The actress, 41, nominated for best actress in a motion picture musical or comedy for her performance in Music, appeared during the broadcast on Sunday from home, surrounded by her family members. Among those in attendance were Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Oliver Hudson and more.

Hudson's boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and their 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose also joined the room, as well as Hudson's older children, sons Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 9. When the family appeared ahead of a commercial break, Rani sweetly yelled to the camera, "Hi, everybody!"

During the E! Live from the Red Carpet preshow before the event, Hudson told Giuliana Rancic about the family affair. "I realized I haven't done this in a year and a half almost, put a gown on, a dress," she said. "It was fun for all of us. It's fun."

She admitted that a certain sense of excitement that comes with attending awards shows in person is missing in 2021.

"There is that moment, though, when you do awards ceremonies, and you get in the car and everybody's waving and going 'okay.' And then you get to the carpet," Hudson said. "There's a sort of adrenaline. And I do feel like because I've got a big family — my mom and my dad are here, my kids are here — everybody's sort of, we're trying to really kind of bring the celebratory feeling to it. And hopefully … and so it's just, it's fun."

"I think we should do this more often," she added.