Andy Samberg on Daily Routine with Daughter During Quarantine: 'Collapse' at the End of the Day

Andy Samberg is giving fans a glimpse into his busy parenting schedule.

During E!'s Golden Globe pre-show Sunday night, the actor revealed how he and his wife Joanna Newsom go about parenting their 3-year-old daughter while at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Samberg, who is nominated Sunday for best actor in a musical or comedy honor for his starring role in Palm Springs, explained that he and Newsom "take turns who gets up first" to begin their day with their little girl.

It's "kind of basic parent stuff," the actor, 42, said of his day-to-day routine with his daughter, whose birth PEOPLE confirmed in August 2017.

"We have a 3-year-old, so you make breakfast, we have a small playgroup that we have going with a few other families so we make sure we get her over to that in time," he continued.

"I do Zoom meetings, I'm trying to develop, everyone in Hollywood is developing right now," he said with a laugh. "Then I put exercise on my calendar and blow through and don't do it and feel awful about myself."

"Then the kid comes home and that's it," he said. "You make dinner, bath time, bedtime and you collapse."

Samberg previously spoke to PEOPLE in July about a morning ritual he shares with his daughter.

"Every week I'm injuring my neck and back picking up my kid," said Samberg. "I definitely have reached the age where I should be stretching first thing in the morning, every day, if I'm going to be picking up a child."

"And sometimes I remember to do that and on those days, I feel like a good dad," added the father of one. "[But] on the days that I don't do it ... there's a lot of, 'No, I can't pick you up right now, sweetie.' "

"When I talk to my parents, my dad's just like, 'Oh yeah. It's just going to get way worse. So enjoy what you have.' Oh, sweet, thanks," joked the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star.

The Saturday Night Live alum said he and his wife, 38, discuss their gratitude a lot amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as they are thankful "to have good health, a family and a roof over our heads, and [for] getting to do what we love for a living," among other things.

"A lot of these days are with the family, with my wife and daughter. Like sitting out in the sun or something, dancing in the kitchen," Samberg said. "But I would say I feel [moments of bliss] a lot these days. That's the one true silver lining of being home bound — so much wonderful family time."