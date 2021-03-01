Amanda Seyfried, who is nominated for her work in Mank, is wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown

See the Sweet Way Amanda Seyfried Involved Her Daughter Nina, 3½, in Her Golden Globes Glam

Amanda Seyfried found a way to include her daughter in her Golden Globes glam session.

The actress, 35, who's nominated for her performance in Netflix's Mank, shared a look at her hair and makeup prep ahead of the awards show on her Instagram Story. For one slide, Seyfried showed her 3½-year-old daughter Nina applying makeup to her hand, explaining it was Mom's way of including her girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wouldn't let her do my makeup tonight so she brushed my hand," Seyfried wrote.

Seyfried is wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown for the Golden Globes, which she describes as "very sunny and springy, and it makes me really happy to wear it. I feel very glamorous," in a behind-the-scenes video for E!

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Amanda Seyfried Instagram; (Inset) Getty

"Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives," their statement read. "With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

Image zoom Credit: Amanda Seyfried Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Amanda Seyfried Instagram

In August, Seyfried spoke about her life in quarantine and having childcare help from her mother Ann.

"My mom lives with us — she's our nanny. My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky — I know I am," the Mean Girls star said during her interview with John Molner (CEO of Katie Couric Media, named for his wife) for an episode of his YouTube series Molner's Table.

"When my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs. And if we're still sleeping it's great, 'cause she can hang out with my mom. She wakes up early," Seyfried said.

"These days, it's been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals]. And you know what? Our family's still together," Seyfried said, laughing. "I definitely think my marriage is even stronger."