Tony Shalhoub Is Excited to Become a Grandfather in 2020: 'I Am In Awe'

Tony Shalhoub is hitting a new milestone in 2020: becoming a grandparent!

While speaking to PEOPLE at the Amazon Studios Golden Globes Afterparty, the 66-year-old actor revealed that his oldest daughter is expecting her first child this year.

“I’m going become a grandfather this year for the first time,” he excitedly told PEOPLE. “I play one on the show, but now I actually get to be one. My oldest daughter is having a baby boy in the summer.”

“I am in awe,” he added.

Shalhoub’s costar and on-screen wife, Marin Hinkle, then shared her excitement over Shalhoub’s announcement, revealing she was also just finding out the news.

“This is the moment I hear this!” the actress exclaimed, adding, “A little baby boy, you’re going to have to bring him to set.”

Shalhoub and Hinkle star together on the popular Amazon comedy-drama series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The actor portrays Abe Weissman — a mathematics professor at Columbia University-turned-theater critic and the father of Midge Maisel, played by Rachel Brosnahan. Hinkle stars in the series as his wife, Rose Weissman.

In September, the actor scored his fourth Emmy win at the 71st Emmy Awards for his role in the Amazon show. His three previous Emmy wins (2003, 2005 and 2006) were all for his role as Adrian Monk, a detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder, in the hit series Monk.

Shalhoub married fellow actor Brooke Adams in 1992 after the couple met 1989 while performing on Broadway, according to a Country Living profile.

The pair share two adoptive daughters together, 31-year-old Josie Lynn Shalhoub and 27-year-old Sophie Shalhoub. Adams, 70, best known for her work in Days of Heaven, adopted Josie in 1989. The couple then adopted Sophie together after their marriage.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.