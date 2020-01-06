Golden Globes 2020: Why Christina Applegate's Daughter Wants Sofia Carson at Her Birthday Party

Sadie Grace knows what she wants!

Christina Applegate‘s daughter is getting ready to celebrate her ninth birthday on Jan. 27, and according to her mom, she’s got her party theme all picked out.

“She wants to have a Descendants 3 party, and she wants Sofia Carson to be there,” Applegate, 48, told Ryan Seacrest on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night. “So I’m going back to interview with Sofia in a minute. And we’re going to discuss that.”

“We’ve been texting. We don’t even know each other, Sofia and I. It’s a whole thing,” the actress joked.

Applegate opened up in a 2018 chat with PEOPLE Now about Sadie, her only child with husband Martyn LeNoble, admitting her daughter had no idea at the time that her mom was famous.

And as for whether she’d support Sadie if she decided to follow in her mom’s footsteps, Applegate praised her “goofball” daughter’s “entertaining” skills — but also revealed she has a “very strict rule” about how an acting profession for Sadie would be allowed to evolve while she’s still a minor.

“She can study acting until she’s 18 and then if she wants to have that as a job, then she has the right to make that decision,” said the star. “But under my roof, you train and you become the best that you can be.”

“And also have a good education because … the chances of being successful in this business are really, really [slim],” she added.

Applegate is up for best actress in a television series — comedy or musical award tonight, for her role as Jen Harding in Netflix’s dark comedy series Dead to Me (she was previously nominated for the Emmy). The actress also executive produces the show, in which she stars alongside Linda Cardellini and James Marsden.

“It’s so surprising because when you’re doing it you don’t know what’s going to happen. You do it for the process,” Applegate added Sunday in her conversation with Seacrest, 45, about the series’ popularity.

“I was just so emerged in it … you’re kind of immersed in this world and it wasn’t until recently I realized, ‘Oh, people watched it and they liked it,’ ” she added.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.