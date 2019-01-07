Yvonne Strahovski Reveals the One Toy Her Baby Son Loves the Most at Golden Globes 2019

Yvonne Strahovski just had a baby this past fall — and fellow new moms are looking for advice!

While speaking to Strahovski for an interview with E! Live from the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, Ryan Seacrest asked The Handmaid’s Tale star if she wouldn’t mind answering a question from his sister Meredith, who gave birth to daughter Flora Marie on Dec. 10.

“Hi, Yvonne, I just wanted to say congratulations on becoming a new mom — I am one too,” Meredith told the star, who was outfitted in an aqua-colored gown for the evening. “I just had my own little Flora a month ago, so you’re about two months ahead of me. I was just curious if there’s any toy or gadget you can’t live without.”

“My mom just got him this spinning-wheel thing,” said Strahovski, 36, who’s nominated for her role as Serena Joy Waterford in the Hulu drama, in the category of best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie.

She added of her son‘s interaction with the gadget, “It’s actually made for 6 months old and he’s already starting to utilize it. It has lights and stuff — anything with lights, they love the lights.”

Yvonne Strahovski Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Ahead of the show, Strahovski shared a photo of herself and her baby boy looking out a window, writing alongside the post, “Starting off the Globes weekend right 👊🏼”

The actress announced on Instagram Oct. 15 that she and husband Tim Loden had welcomed their first child. “My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already,” the new mom captioned her black-and-white mother-son photo.

“We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy,” she continued. “Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!”

Yvonne Strahovski and son Yvonne Strahovski/Instagram

At the 2018 Emmy Awards in September, the Australian star accidentally revealed that the couple was expecting a little boy.

“Just gonna hold him in there and hope for the best,” Strahovski told E!‘s Giuliana Rancic with a laugh of her rapidly approaching due date, while they also confirmed their baby’s sex: “Now we have [announced it]. So it’s out!”

The 76th annual Golden Globes will be presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.