Golden Globes 2019: Thandie Newton Is 'Waiting to Pounce' to Defend Daughter, Who Stars in Dumbo

Thandie Newton is in full support of her daughter’s film career, but she’s waiting in the wings to throw down should the need arise.

Speaking with Ryan Seacrest at the 2019 Golden Globes, the actress — who’s up for best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie for her role as host Maeve in Westworld — discussed 14-year-old Nico Parker’s first film role, in the upcoming live-action remake of Dumbo.

“She’s definitely taking her own path but yeah, she’s acting,” said Newton, 46, when Seacrest noted Nico was following in her mom’s footsteps. “She was 12 when she made Dumbo, the live-action movie that’s been beautifully directed by Tim Burton. She’s now 14 — the movie has obviously taken a couple of years, because of CGI and so on.”

“It’s absolutely breathtaking. I’m so thrilled for her,” she continued, adding, “And she’s got me to just be this she-tiger, waiting to pounce at any moment, just looking after her.”

Thandie Newton and family Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Newton’s comments echo those she gave in May during an appearance on Britain’s This Morning, when she said Nico has “been on endless sets” — however, “it’s not a world that she feels she’s not entitled to be in.”

While the Solo: A Star Wars Story actress understands the industry can have a lasting impact on an impressionable teenager, she promised to look out for her youngest daughter.

“She has her mum right there like a lioness checking that everything is looked after,” Newton said. “You can’t stop the industry [from] operating the way it has unless the truth comes out.”

Thandie Newton and family Alberto E. Rodriguez/Universal Studios/NBC/Getty

Because of that, Newton (who also shares son Booker Jombe, 4½, and daughter Ripley, 18, with husband Ol Parker) said, “I feel this great relief, excitement for the women coming into this industry now.”

Dumbo — also starring Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton — flies into theaters on March 29.

The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, are being presented live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.