Ricky Martin Raves About 12-Day-Old Baby Girl Lucia at Golden Globes 2019: 'It's All Beautiful'

Ricky Martin is happy to be a new dad once again.

The singer and Assassination of Gianni Versace actor, 47, opened up on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet about his new normal at home right now with 12-day-old baby girl Lucia, who joined the family on Martin’s own birthday — Christmas Eve!

“She was born 12 days ago — the day of my birthday, actually, she was born. Super cool,” Martin, whose show is nominated for four awards, said during The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet LIVE show. “We’re starting all over again and I have a beautiful husband who’s taking care of my baby right now. It’s all beautiful.”

The Grammy winner and husband Jwan Yosef announced on New Year’s Eve that they welcomed a new little addition into their lives. He is also dad to 10-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom he is raising with Yosef.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Martin also posted a sweet snapshot of himself rocking his daughter in a stroller as he got a fresh haircut hours before the show. “#Multitasking Getting ready for the @goldenglobes #goldenglobes2019 #acsversace,” the new father of three captioned the cute picture.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Welcome Daughter Lucia

Martin first shared the news on his Instagram account, where he wrote a sweet note to his followers.

“We are excited to announce that we have become parents of a beautiful and healthy girl whom we have named Lucia Martin-Yosef,” he wrote in Spanish.

“This has undoubtedly been a unique birthday and celebration of Christmas in our lives,” Martin continued. “Both her brothers and Jwan and I are completely in love with our baby and grateful to be able to start this 2019 with the best gift we could receive, the gift of life.”

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

WATCH: 2019 Golden Globe Nominations Full List: Lady Gaga Scores for A Star Is Born

Lucia’s birth announcement came nearly a year after Martin announced another surprise: that he and Yosef secretly tied the knot.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months,” the star told E! News in January. “We exchanged vows … and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything … It feels amazing! I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man.”

Martin met Yosef, a painter and visual artist, on Instagram. The pair began dating in 2016, and the singer revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2016 that he’d popped the question.