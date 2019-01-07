Daddy Duty! Ricky Martin Rocks His Baby Daughter Lucia While Prepping for Golden Globes 2019

A dad’s work is never done!

Ahead of the 2019 Golden Globes Sunday evening, Ricky Martin shared a candid photo from his prep session where he had a very special guest: newborn daughter Lucia.

The sweet snapshot showed the actor and musician, 47, rocking his daughter in a stroller as he got a fresh haircut hours before the show. “#Multitasking Getting ready for the @goldenglobes #goldenglobes2019 #acsversace,” the new father of three captioned the cute picture.

Martin shared in the victory of the two awards nabbed by The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, including best television limited series or motion picture made for television. Darren Criss also took home the trophy for best performance by an actor in a limited series or TV movie, for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan.

“WE WON THE GOLDEN GLOBE!!! Oh what a year!!!! Our worlds will cross again,” Martin captioned a post-show black-and-white photo of himself with the series’ cast and crew, including Criss, Édgar Ramirez and Penélope Cruz.

On the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, Martin opened up to Extra‘s Mario Lopez about his and husband Jwan Yosef‘s baby girl, whose arrival they announced on New Year’s Eve. (She joins Martin’s 10-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom he is raising with Yosef.)

“Since my twins were born, I wanted Daddy’s little girl. I want a big family, we want a big family. It’s been beautiful,” Martin told Lopez, adding that the couple are “only starting.”

Of the baby news coming out of left field, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” hitmaker quipped, “It was a big surprise for a lot of people, to be honest.”

During a red-carpet interview for The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet LIVE show, Martin revealed that little Lucia joined the family on Martin’s own birthday — Christmas Eve!

“She was born 12 days ago — the day of my birthday, actually, she was born. Super cool,” said the proud new father of three. “We’re starting all over again and I have a beautiful husband who’s taking care of my baby right now. It’s all beautiful.”

The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, were presented live on NBC at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.