Kristen Bell's Daughters Left Her the Cutest Notes to Come Home to After Golden Globes 2019

Kristen Bell may not have taken home a trophy at the 2019 Golden Globes, but she’s still a winner to her daughters!

Upon her and Dax Shepard‘s return from Sunday evening’s festivities, The Good Place star and her fellow actor husband were treated to a bevy of sweet artwork and messages from their daughters Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 5½.

” ‘I love you, Mama, and I love that you have a nomination,’ ” Bell, 38, read off one of the heart-shaped paper hangings on her door, from Delta. The sweet little girl also penned a birthday message for dad Shepard, who turned 44 last week.

” ‘Dear Mommy, I am really happy you got chosen and it breaks my heart,’ ” read the heartfelt note from the couple’s older daughter, Lincoln. ” ‘I am really happy for you. I even said I am really happy and it makes me happy inside, and I won’t be mean to Delta at all.’ “

“And then some completely grotesque pictures of us,” Bell joked, showing off another creation from the girls. “Oh my goodness.”

Bell was nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role as Eleanor Shellstrop in The Good Place. She lost out to Rachel Brosnahan, who nabbed the award for the second year in a row for her turn as Midge in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Veronica Mars star’s pre-red-carpet ritual involved hair, makeup … and indulging in a delicious meal to hold her through the night.

“I can’t remember exactly, but I’m pretty sure the rule is to eat as much as humanely possible before squeezing into a formal dress. Right? #goldenglobes,” Bell hilariously captioned a photo duo before the award show.

The actress also posted a photo of her dress and all the gold strappy sandals she was deciding between and jokingly said, “So many blisters.”

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

After joking about her hopes for “Red Lobster” at the Globes alongside a photo of the “Power Couple,” Bell playfully called out her kids in the caption of a selfie that caught Shepard looking excited during the ceremony.

“Look how cute your dad is when he watches the show … #goldenglobes2019,” she wrote.

The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, were presented live on NBC at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.