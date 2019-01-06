New Mom Jessica Chastain Shares First Glimpse at Her Baby Girl Ahead of Golden Globes 2019

Jessica Chastain‘s helping hand for her 2019 Golden Globe Awards glam? Her daughter Giulietta!

The actress shared the first photo of her baby girl to Instagram Sunday night ahead of the Beverly Hills, California, ceremony, at which she will be presenting.

In the sweet snapshot, the infant’s hand is reaching up toward a ruby-red ring Chastain is holding as she’s dressed in a fluffy white robe.

“You’ve got good taste, kid,” Chastain, 41, captioned her post.

The It: Chapter Two actress and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, welcomed little Giulietta on April 4, according to multiple reports.

While a rep for Chastain did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, the new mom commented on her big life change in the caption accompanying a Top Nine Instagram post last week.

“I know that I haven’t been as present on insta this past year. Thank you all for respecting my privacy while I was blessed with the gift of becoming a mother,” she wrote. “I must say that 2018 has been the best year of my life. So much love and joy to all of you. Happy New Year ❤️”

Jessica Chastain

In June, Chastain told PEOPLE that although, when it comes to marriage, “It’s different for each person,” her own relationship has been “incredible” since she wed Passi de Preposulo.

“I was told that the first year of marriage would be really difficult and people warned me, but actually it’s incredible,” she said, explaining that she feels “happier being married in some strange way.”

The 76th annual Golden Globes will be presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.