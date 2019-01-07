Golden Globes 2019: Charlize Theron Says Tully Shows How 'Tricky and Messy' Parenting Can Be

Being a mom is incredibly rewarding — but it’s certainly not easy.

Appearing on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s official live red carpet pre-show ahead of the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, Charlize Theron — who is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy, for Tully — opened up about why the movie’s screenplay resonated with her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m a mom of two beautiful children and this script came to me when my second baby arrived,” said Theron, 43, who is mom to 3-year-old August and 7-year-old Jackson.

She continued, “So I was literally just coming out of that — and I think every mom will understand — that dark tunnel, where you’re up every two hours and you’re sleep deprived and you have another kid that is needing you, and it’s a lot.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Charlize Theron in Tully Focus Features

Charlize Theron Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Golden Globes: Emily Blunt, Harrison Ford and Halle Berry Announced as Presenters at 2019 Show

Tully tells the story of a mother named Marlo (Theron), who is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Mark Duplass). While initially skeptical about accepting help, Marlo eventually forms a unique bond with the young woman named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

“When I read this, it just really resonated with me,” said Theron. “I just thought, ‘Wow, what a beautiful, truthful story about how great parenting is and also how tricky and messy it can be.’ “

“My story of how I became a parent is very different from how Marlo became a parent and our circumstances are very different, but I think at the core mothers can all relate to the bigger-brush details,” she continued. “It’s consistent, and you can’t always do it perfectly and you can’t always do it right and that’s okay.”

Can’t get enough of the Globes? Check out our full Golden Globes coverage for the latest news, fashion and more.

Charlize Theron JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: The Full List of 2019 Golden Globe Nominations

Theron also touched on the movie during an interview on E!’s live red carpet.

“This script came to me when my second baby came to me — she was about 4 months old,” she said. “I was just coming out of the early stages of being incredibly sleep deprived, so to me it just felt like something that felt super authentic. I think parenthood is incredible, but it’s messy. We don’t see enough of that. It’s hard on moms and society to feel that pressure.”

The 76th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, are being presented live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.