Rosamund Pike: My Newborn Son Approved of My Dress

Rosamund Pike is already a best dressed of the night — according to her newborn baby boy.

While talking to Ryan Seacrest at Sunday’s Golden Globes, the new mom, who wore a stunning Vera Wang dress, featuring flattering side cutouts, joked that her 5-week-old son seemed to be a fan of her gown before she walked out the door.

“He was looking at me getting ready. He didn’t cry; he seemed to approve,” the Gone Girl star told the E! host on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton.

And although Pike, 35, wouldn’t reveal her youngest son’s name, she did share his (nearby!) whereabouts.

“He’s up there in a suite at the Hilton. You’ll probably see him looking out the window,” she joked. “I’ll be running off after the carpet to go and give him his lunch.”

Image zoom

Jason Merritt/Getty

But her return will need to be quick: Pike is nominated for best actress for her role in Gone Girl.

“It didn’t sink in until the moment I turned onto the carpet and thought, ‘My God, I’m here,’ ” she said. “I had a baby five weeks ago so I’ve been in a complete other zone. I teared up a little bit if I’m honest. It’s an emotional moment.”

She added, “I’m really unbelievably excited … God help people if I do win because I’m sure I’ll be a terrible acceptée. I’m so pleased to be here.”

Pike welcomed her second son with Robie Uniacke in December.