“I used to have all of this free time even with my one child, I have one more and I don’t sit down anymore, so it’s crazy. It does feel like I don’t have enough arms. I don’t have enough hands. I’m constantly just doing laundry or dishes or washing bottles or changing diapers, and I just go, ‘Where did the day go?’ ”

“I feel like I just can’t give my daughter 100 percent anymore. She’s getting everything that she wants — everything that she needs — but there are times when I’m feeding the baby and she’ll come in and go, ‘Mom, come play with me,’ and I can’t. It’s hard juggling and trying to give both of them all of the attention that they want and all of the attention that they need.”