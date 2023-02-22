'GMA3' 's Alicia Quarles Welcomes Twins: See the Adorable First Photos

Alicia Quarles has both hands full!

"Hudson and Harlow are in the house!" the journalist and GMA3 contributor, 41, tells PEOPLE exclusively, announcing the birth of her fraternal twins, son Hudson and daughter Harlow, in this week's issue.

Quarles gave birth via caesarian section on Feb. 16. "My girl was breach and wouldn't turn," she says of why doctors opted for a c-section, "I had no idea about this recovery."

While the babies remain in the hospital for a few more days, both are "one hundred percent healthy," she says. The same goes for their mom, who is on the mend and in good spirits.

The happy news comes not long after a tumultuous time in the journalist's life. Quarles suffered through a public mental health crisis in 2022, just as she'd learned of her pregnancy.

While she chooses to keep the identity of her babies' father private, Quarles has shared glimpses into her pregnancy journey on social media without revealing she was expecting twins. When she herself found out, the news came as a surprise, especially considering her journey to motherhood.

Courtesy

"I actually froze my eggs at 39," she says. "I was preparing to go to a sperm donor and everything." But after a romantic reconnection with a friend, whom she's known for years, she became pregnant naturally. "I still have 17 eggs on ice, never used. I knew I wanted to have kids I just was shocked when they said twins!"

But that shock quickly subsided. "I just felt a total peace come over me and I felt like it all made sense, that I was meant to carry these babies, despite my age."

She continues, "All odds were against me…and I have fibroids. During the c-section they removed a fibroid the size of a grapefruit."

Through it all, Quarles says she had a strong support system, including her colleagues at ABC. "I had a rare opportunity to really focus on myself, my mental health and my maternity," she says of being encouraged to take the time needed to get mentally and physically healthy during her pregnancy.

Courtesy

Says Quarles, who is slated to return to air this spring following her maternity leave, "I want to shout out my employer, friends and family for rallying around me."

She also wants to encourage other women to pursue their dreams of motherhood, no matter their age. "I think in my heart I was kind of hopeless," she says of fearing she might never have children.

"But look at God," she says. "If I can do it, you can, too. It might not be biological, it might take a different route, but you can do it."

