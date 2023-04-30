'GMA' Anchor Janai Norman Reveals She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3: 'I've Been Manifesting This'

Some Good Morning America viewers might have a sixth sense.

Janai Norman, 33, who co-anchors the ABC show on Saturday and Sunday mornings, reveals to PEOPLE she and her husband are expecting their third child — but somehow she wasn't even the first to know.

"The Saturday before I found out there were two different viewers who commented in places and were like 'Hey, is Janai pregnant?' " she says. "And even that day that I found out I posted a picture that said 'Caption this' and somebody said 'Surprise pregnancy'. I don't know what it is but some viewers just know, so I'm excited to confirm."

Indeed, the journalist, who also hosts the educational animal show Oh Baby on the network, is currently 10 weeks pregnant. Near the end of the year, her little newcomer will be joining her 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter as part of their new party of five.

"I've been manifesting this," she says. "I've been very open about wanting to have a third. Just before I found out I told friends at lunch 'I really feel like things are starting to clear out to allow me to welcome the blessing.'"

Norman had also been hard at work on a segment relating to the recent alarming statistics surrounding Black maternal mortality in America. "I found out I was pregnant in the midst of doing that reporting. Obviously it then takes much more of a personal toll. Those numbers are real. I would be foolish to think that somehow I am above that or it couldn't happen to me."

That said, Norman has a tried-and-true birth plan, having welcomed both of her children at home with the help of doulas and midwives. With her son's birth in 2017, "It went so well and was so beautiful. I was determined to do it again with my daughter and had an incredible water birth during the pandemic. People would look at me crazy when I told them it was magical. It truly was."

She's sticking to what works for her and her family, including protecting their privacy. While Norman regularly posts on social media she is careful to shield her children's names and likenesses.

"I chose to be in front of the camera, they have not," she explains. "It's about consent. But at the same time, my journey through motherhood is so near and dear to me and essential to who I am. I want to share my journey, but be respectful to them and their privacy."

With this pregnancy, "more nausea, more moodiness, more sleepiness," she says. But fortunately for her and the needs of her job, "my morning sickness doesn't hit in the morning, but every evening." As long as she's able to get to bed early, "I'm still waking up bright eyed and bushy-tailed."

As she and her husband, whose name she also prefers to keep private, gear up to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary next month, it's a joyous time all around. "I hope I can use this as the fifth anniversary gift," she says with a laugh."

The two first met on the dating app Tinder. "I was a reporter in Orlando working the morning shift. I had to be in at 2:30 in the morning, so there was no way I was going to meet people," she recalls. "He was my second date. I was like, if this one doesn't work out I'm getting off this app!"

For his part, "He's excited," says Norman. "It's fun watching our family grow together."