GloZell Green Welcomes Daughter O'Zell Gloriana De

The YouTube comedian welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Kevin Simon on Thursday, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively

It’s a girl for GloZell Green!

The YouTube comedian and her husband Kevin Simon welcomed their first child together, daughter O’Zell Gloriana De Green Simon, on Thursday, Aug. 4, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

O’Zell was born via surrogate Shawna Johnson at 2:45 p.m., weighing 8 lbs., 10 oz. and measuring 19.5 inches long. Her name honors GloZell’s family – O’Zell was her late father’s name, Gloriana is a nod to her mother, Gloria, and De is for her sister, DeOnzell.

“Shawna is doing great,” a rep for Green, 44, tells PEOPLE. “GloZell and SK are overjoyed and their baby girl is healthy and adorable!”

The couple, who were married in 2013, announced their happy news in December, telling PEOPLE that they are “over the moon” at getting ready to welcome a baby into their lives.

“To say, ‘What Shawna is doing for us is the greatest gift,’ is an understatement,” Green, who had experienced fertility struggles, said at the time. “She truly is an angel in our lives and we will be forever grateful to her for her generosity toward us.”

Green was previously told by doctors that, due to factors including an endometriosis diagnosis, “there was no hope.” But she didn’t let that deter her from wanting to start a family.

“I refused to believe there was no chance,” she added.

Green shared they were expecting a baby girl exclusively with PEOPLE in March, months before she joked her surrogate had an inkling as to the sex.

“The surrogate is feeling … pregnant!” Green told PEOPLE in December of Johnson, whose pregnancy was admittedly not without complications as it progressed. “And a little sick. She thinks it’s a girl.”

The couple celebrated their daughter’s impending arrival with a Jack & Jill-themed baby shower in May. Among the guest list were fellow YouTube sensations iJustine and Todrick Hall.

“I thought it would be more fun that way,” Green told PEOPLE of her thought process behind the party theme.

“A lot of the onesies [decorated at the shower] were works of art, so I’m not sure if she’ll be wearing them or if we’ll hang them up in her room,” added the comedian at the time. “I can’t wait for her to meet everyone!”

For an all-access look at the arrival day of GloZell’s bundle of joy, tune in Monday, Aug. 8, at 12 p.m. PT to Awestruck on YouTube for the latest episode of Glo All In.