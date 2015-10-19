"Born a little earlier than expected, I have no worries because these babies are fighters just like I am," the WNBA star wrote

Glory Johnson‘s daughters have made their debut — months early.

“Babies Ava Simone & Solei Diem arrived on Monday! Born a little earlier than expected, I have no worries because these babies are fighters just like I am,” the WNBA star, 25, wrote on Instagram Sunday, sharing photos of her baby girls’ hands and feet.

“We all know God makes NO mistakes and by his grace, everything will work out for the greater good. We will continue to trust God as they are in his hands. Continue to keep us lifted because there is sooo much power in PRAYER!!!”

Ava and Solei each weighed in at 1 lb. 7 oz. when they were delivered on Monday, Oct. 12, Johnson wrote. They were originally due in February. Further information about the girls’ health is not available at this time.

Johnson, who plays for the Tulsa Shock, announced her pregnancy in June, explaining that she conceived via in vitro fertilization with a donor’s sperm. She revealed the sex of the babies in August.



Johnson, who sat out this WNBA season due to her pregnancy, will serve a seven-game suspension once she returns to work. Griner completed her own suspension in June.