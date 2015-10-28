Glory Johnson Gives Update on Her Newborn Premature Twins: They're 'Doing Good!!!'

While her newborn twin daughters may have come a few months early, Glory Johnson is still overjoyed by motherhood — and keeping her fans constantly updated.

The 25-year-old WNBA star’s baby girls, Ava Simone and Solei Diem, entered the world on Oct. 12 at only 1 lb., 7 oz., each, but were originally due in February.

In a new Instagram post, shared Wednesday, tiny Ava rests her head in a knit pink cap.

“The Babies are doing Good!!!” Johnson writes. “While sitting at the hospital, I find myself constant staring, trying to spot out any differences between Ava & Solei . . . In my last post, you can see that Solei’s hair is Very Dark, but I wonder what color Ava’s hair is going to be??? Black, Brown, or Blonde.”

The athlete, who took a season off during her pregnancy, added the hashtags “#MommyLovesYouSoMuch” “#KeepPraying” and “#KeepFighting.”

On Tuesday, Johnson shared a photo of Ava’s twin, who has a shock of dark brown hair.

Ava and Solei were conceived via in vitro fertilization with a donor’s sperm while Johnson was first married to fellow WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner filed for an annulment of the marriage just one day after Johnson announced the pregnancy in June. Her request was denied in August, however, and the two remain legally married.