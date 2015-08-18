Twin Girls on the Way for Glory Johnson

Getty

Basketball player Glory Johnson, who is in the midst of a bitter split with wife and fellow WNBA player Brittney Griner, revealed on Monday that she’s expecting twin girls.

“#TeamBows,” the 24-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. “Blessed to be having 2 baby girls!!!”

Johnson and Griner, who wed in May, split just 28 days later — one day after Johnson announced that she was pregnant.

Griner, an All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury, subsequently filed for an annulment of their marriage, calling their union “a huge mistake,” but an Arizona judge denied her request earlier this month.



After the court’s decision to reject the annulment, a Johnson confidante told PEOPLE, “It’s Brittney’s responsibility to provide for the two of them.”

Johnson, who has taken a year off from the court to carry the twins, told PEOPLE in a statement on Saturday that she was “thankful the annulment was rejected because an act of marriage did occur.”