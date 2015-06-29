"It's not a surprise for me because this is what we planned for with the IVF cycle," the two-time Tulsa Shock All-Star announced

Shane Bevel/NBAE/Getty

Glory Johnson just scored the ultimate double-double.

The WNBA star announced she’s nine weeks along with twins while sharing a snapshot of her ultrasound Monday on Instagram.

“It’s not a surprise for me because this is what we planned for with the IVF cycle, though hearing their hearts beat for [the first] time was the most ASTONISHING thing I have ever heard in my ENTIRE LIFE,” she writes.

Johnson, 24, continues, “For 15yrs Double-Doubles came with hardwork and dedication … now I’ve been blessed by God to have ‘double doubles’ for the rest of my life!”

The expectant athlete teased the news Sunday night, posting an Instagram of the words ‘Big News’ with the caption, “Coming soon!!!!”

One month after their May nuptials, the two-time Tulsa Shock All-Star announced she was expecting a baby with wife Brittney Griner. But the following day, Griner filed for an annulment, a move that left the mom-to-be “truly really saddened.”

Griner, 24, called the former couple’s May wedding a “huge mistake” in an interview with ESPN.

“Prior to us getting married, I knew I didn’t want to,” Griner said, sobbing. “I shouldn’t have went through with it. You know, sometimes you feel pressured into things, and I went along with it. And I know I shouldn’t have. It was a huge mistake. I just knew it was a mistake.”

In a statement released by Johnson, she also cleared up any rumors that Griner, a player for the Phoenix Mercury, was pressured into starting a family.

“At no stage was Brittney pressured to undertake the fertility process. In fact, throughout the entire process, Brittney was a willing participant, consenting and signing all the necessary documents that needed to be signed in order to move forward with the treatments,” she said.