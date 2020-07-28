Glen Campbell's Grandson Jeremy Welcomes Son Campbell Douglas - Named After Late Great-Grandpa

"It was important for us to carry on his grandfather's name and to show our child what a role model his great-papa was," Jeremy and Jessica Olson tell PEOPLE

Jeremy Olson is a dad — again!

The grandson of late music legend Glen Campbell welcomed his second child with wife Jessica, a baby boy named Campbell Douglas Olson, on Sunday, July 26, he shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the sleeping newborn.

A rep for Jeremy, 35, and Jessica, 39, tells PEOPLE that baby Campbell was born at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, at 9:49 p.m. He measured 22¼ inches long and weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz.

"We named our baby boy after Jeremy's late grandfather, the legendary Glen Campbell," the couple tell PEOPLE. "It was important for us to carry on his grandfather's name and to show our child what a role model his great-papa was and how important family was to Glen."

"We know Glen is up in heaven smiling down on his great-grandson and sure is proud that he's named in his honor," adds Jeremy, an actor, and Jessica, a senior VP at The Mota Group and owner of children's clothing brand Wren Amber, named for the couple's 3½-year-old daughter.

The new parents of two tied the knot in November 2015. "Happy anniversary to the man that keeps a smile on my face every day!" Jessica captioned a series of wedding day snapshots to celebrate four years of marriage this fall.

"I love looking back at our wedding photos and witnessing the pure blissful happiness that exuded our entire special day. My heart still flutters when I look at you 😍 3 years down and so many more to go! I VOTED and I CHOSE YOU," she concluded, tacking on a few hashtags like "#jessandjer2015," "#happyanniversary" and "#mylovemylife."

Jeremy, Jessica and Wren revealed the sex of their new addition on the way in January. The then-mom-to-be shared a video of the smoke-filled moment on Instagram, which saw Wren screaming with glee.

"Ha ha well we're having a BOY 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙," Jessica wrote. "We thought for sure it was going to be a girl ha ha ... boy did God give us a surprise!! We are over the moon happy. A little shocked but so thankful we are having a healthy baby Boy in July!"

Glen — a country legend responsible for such hits as "Southern Nights," "Galveston" and "Wichita Lineman" — died after a "long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease" in August 2017, his family confirmed in a statement posted to his website at the time.

The singer's work of raising Alzheimer's awareness was highlighted in his 2015 documentary Glen Campbell: I;ll Be Me, which followed the singer and his family on his 2011 tour as his memory declined.

This past October, Wren paid tribute to her late great-grandfather on Instagram, donning a Western-style white outfit and matching hat and boots for Halloween.