Glee's Heather Morris: Is She Pregnant?

The actress steps out after rumors swirl that she's expecting her first child

Is Heather Morris a mom-to-be?

The Glee star, 26, and longtime boyfriend Taylor Hubbell are rumored to be expecting their first child, and photos of Morris out and about seem to confirm it.

“I think she’ll be an amazing mom,” her costar Naya Rivera tells ET Canada. “I’m happy for her.”

Although the pregnancy is said to have been a surprise, Morris, who was once a backup dancer for Beyoncé, has not kept secret her desire to start a family with Hubbell, who played college baseball at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

In a 2011 Fitness interview, the professional dancer says he’s more important than her career.

“I want to marry him so bad. That’s what I really care about. I want to marry Taylor and have kids with him,” Morris, a native of Scottsdale, Ariz., explains. “I love acting, but if it affects my relationship, then I won’t continue.”