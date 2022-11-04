'Glee' Star Jenna Ushkowitz Reveals Name of Her 5-Month-Old Baby Daughter

Jenna Ushkowitz is revealing her baby girl's name.

The Glee star, who initially wanted to keep the news private, announced that her daughter's name is Emma five months after giving birth.

In true modern-day form, the 36-year-old shared the news via Instagram with a sweet post to her 1 million followers.

"I'm never taking it off," Ushkowitz captioned a photo of a gold necklace with the newborn's name resting in the palm of her hand. Emma's tiny hand is shown lightly grasping her mom's finger.

"I wanted to thank you all for respecting our choice to keep Emma and her name off social media until now," Ushkowitz continued in the post. "I have grappled with this choice since the day she arrived."

Jenna Ushkowitz Instagram

Going on to explain that her "momma bear instinct kicked in" after giving birth, Ushkowitz shared that it "felt like the right thing for me and my family" to keep the name secret at first.

"I want to continue sharing my journey as a mother on here and your kindness and incredible support thus far has meant the world … so please meet our little girl, Emma."

The South Korea-born actress, who grew up in East Meadow, New York, announced in January that she and husband David Stanley were expecting their first child together.

"Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June 💕," she wrote in an Instagram post featuring a greyscale photo of the couple resting their hands on Ushkowitz's baby bump.

Ushkowitz and Stanley tied the knot in July 2021 in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles.

"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated," the actress shared with Brides of their intimate nuptials.

"I look forward to a lifetime of your cheesy puns, competitive game nights, lazy morning Harry Potter marathons, wine tastings, new restaurant discoveries, walks with Bear and seeing the world with you," she said at the time of her husband-to-be. "Much more to come. I love you so much."