Glee Alum Ali Stroker Announces She's Expecting First Baby with David Perlow: 'Dream Come True'

"We are having a baby!!!" Ali Stroker announced Saturday on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and husband David Perlow, along with a sonogram

Glee Alum Ali Stroker Announces First Pregnancy with Husband David Perlow: 'Dream Come True'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CgFazYkueQR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. ; NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: David Perlow and Ali Stroker attend the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,)

Ali Stroker is expecting!

The Tony Award winner, 35, celebrated the anniversary of her marriage to David Perlow's on Saturday and announced that they are expecting the arrival of their first baby in just a few months.

Stroker shared a sonogram and a photo of the happy parents-to-be in her exciting post.

"We are having a baby!!! The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!!" Stroker wrote in the caption. "Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you."

She and Perlow, 37, tied the knot last July, after first meeting in college and then reconnecting during the 2015 Deaf West Theatre revival of Spring Awakening.

Stroker raved to PEOPLE that Perlow is "just gorgeous" in 2019. "As a lit­tle girl I think I was al­ways afraid of not find­ing some­one who would choose this," she said of using a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury she sustained in a car accident at age 2.

Perlow was there to support her that year when she became the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony Award, taking home Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Ado Annie in the St. Anne's Warehouse revival of Oklahoma!.

"He was so cute at the Tony Awards, ask­ing me which side I wanted him on for pho­tos," she recounted. "I look at those pic­tures and am like, 'That's my dream. To find this part­ner, who wants to be by my side and is so proud of me.'"

"To ar­rive at this place in my ca­reer and to have this re­la­tion­ship — it just means so much to me," Stroker added.

