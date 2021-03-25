Gleb Savchenko Tells Daughter Olivia, 10, to Ignore Trolls Saying 'Stupid Stuff' About Her Parents

Gleb Savchenko says he tells his daughter to simply ignore social media trolls who speak negatively about her parents.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, shares two daughters with estranged wife Elena Samodanova, 10-year-old Olivia and 3-year-old Zlata, and in a conversation with girlfriend Cassie Scerbo's Boo2Bullying 1 on 1 series, he reveals his policy for allowing his older daughter to use social media.

"Parents should be aware of what their kids are looking at," he says. "I have this thing on the phone that blocks all the unnecessary accounts, so she can only search certain things that she's allowed to watch. I think this is important."

"But also," adds Savchenko, "parents have to explain to them that, you know, someone trying to, like, comment some stupid stuff, like, about you, your parents — just don't read that stuff. Very simple."

During the DWTS season, fans speculated that Stause was romantically involved with Savchenko following the pro dancer's split from Samodanova, who accused him of "ongoing infidelity," which he denied. Stause also shut down the rumors on several occasions and insisted that she and Savchenko were nothing more than friends.

Savchenko asserted that he and Stause have a "strictly platonic" relationship.