DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko Shares Photos with His Kids on Thanksgiving Following Split from Wife Elena

Gleb Savchenko is feeling grateful for his daughters this Thanksgiving.

On Friday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 37, posted a series of selfies to Instagram of him cuddling with his daughters Olivia, 9, and Zlata, 3, during the holiday weekend.

In the heartwarming photos, Savchenko is seen sandwiched between his two girls as they snuggle up to their father. The post also included a few outtakes in which his youngest daughter is seen giggling and moving out of the frame.

"Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours ❤️," he captioned the post.

The holiday comes just a few weeks after Savchenko and his now-estranged wife, Elena Samodanova, announced their decision to separate after 14 years of marriage.

Many of Savchenko's fellow DWTS competitors commented on the adorable images and wished him a happy holiday.

"Absolutely the best ❤️," replied Artem Chigvintsev, while his fiancée Nikki Bella added, "Aww love ❤️."

"Adorable! Happy Thanksgiving!❤️," Monica Aldama added.

Keo Motsepe wrote, "Happy thanksgiving 🙌🏻🙌🏻," while Cheryl Burke left a string of heart emojis.

Savchenko and his DWTS partner Chrishell Stause came under fire this month after Samodanova claimed her husband was seeing another woman.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Savchenko said he and Stause have a “strictly platonic” relationship.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” he said. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Savchenko added, “It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

Stause also denied having a romantic relationship with Savchenko.

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life," the reality star said in a post in her Instagram Stories at the time.

Samodanova, 36, first announced her split from Savchenko by sharing a statement on her Instagram Story. "After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to an end," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with the ballroom dancer.

Samodanova, a Russian dancer, then posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram, reading, "I don't hate you, I'm just disappointed you turned into everything you said you'd never be."

Savchenko later confirmed the split on his Instagram account, writing in a post, "It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage. We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them."

"We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time," he added.