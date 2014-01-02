Kate Winslet 'Baffled' By Public's Response to Her Pregnancy

It's very easy to be judgmental until you know someone's truth. People have no idea at all," she says.

Kate Winslet‘s announcement that she was expecting a baby with husband Ned Rocknroll proposed a very popular question: would there be a new little rocknroller in the world?

But the actress, who welcomed son Bear on Dec. 7, tells Glamour U.K. that, despite the speculation, there was never a choice to be made when it came to her baby boy’s last name.

“We haven’t ever really had that conversation; it was always going to have my name,” Winslet, 38, says. “Of course we’re not going to call it Rocknroll. People might judge all they like, but I’m a f—— grown-up.”

Winslet adds that her children from previous relationships, Mia, 13, and Joe, 10, “have it as part of their name, so it would be weird if this baby didn’t.”

The mom-of-three is well-aware of the fact that her decision to wed for a third time and welcome a third baby did not sit well in the press. However, despite the criticism, Winslet refuses to defend her choices.

“No one has a right to comment on anyone’s life or the choices I do or don’t make. It’s very easy to be judgmental until you know someone’s truth. People have no idea at all,” she says. “It baffles me, truly, that you can publicly treat a person like that. It’s not very nice.”

Winslet adds, “I’m really sorry to the nation’s press that I fell in love and got pregnant; I do apologize if you deem that irresponsible.”

Calling her growing family her “core,” the actress credits her three children for providing her with the tools needed to star in her new movie, Labor Day.

“[It’s] a part I could not have played had I not been a parent. Ultimately, I was drawn to it because it’s a film about the desire for a family — and family has played such a role in my life,” she says.

And it’s a role Winslet is not willing to relinquish, preferring to juggle her responsibilities as a mother without much hired help. “The reality is I absolutely love my little life … I trundle along; we have friends over; I make dinner,” she says.

“Sure, I could have lots of people who do the cooking, the driving, all that jazz — but I would be unhappy. I wouldn’t want my children raised that way.”

Reveling in her recent professional and personal successes leaves little time for Winslet to worry about her post-pregnancy assets.

“Having just had a baby, I’m not going to be thinking about my arse,” she explains.

Instead, she is focused on providing her children with a “childhood like I had, where you climb trees and graze your knee.”

She adds, “All our families are so excited [about Bear]. And it’s Ned’s first baby — I can’t wait for that bit, actually.”