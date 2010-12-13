Giveaway: A Limited-Edition Bugaboo Cameleon from Giggle (A $979 Value!)

Enter for your chance to win a limited-edition Bugaboo Cameleon from Giggle!

Everyone from Gwen Stefani and Heidi Klum to Amanda Peet and Milla Jovovich are fans of Bugaboo‘s sturdy (and stylish!) strollers.

And so are we. That’s why we’ve decided to partner up with chic baby boutique, Giggle, to give away a limited-edition Cameleon ($979) to one lucky Moms & Babies reader.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Not only does it come in a beautiful navy and orange color combination, but it’s fully-loaded with lockable swivel wheels, a full-coverage sun canopy, a roomy underseat basket and more.

Hurry up and enter for your chance to win! Online entries must be received between 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on 12/13/10 and 11:59 p.m. (ET) on 12/19/10. See Official Rules.

In addition, Giggle is giving away an exclusive Bugaboo Ado(RED) Stroller Accessory Bundle ($165) to three lucky winners. The set includes a tailored fabric set, parasol, cup holder and an ADO(RED) tote.