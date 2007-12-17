Giveaway from Cool Mom Picks: Two Celeb Fave Bags from Jimeale
Advertisement
You can never be too rich, too thin or have too many awesome diaper bags. (Isn’t that how the saying goes?) And so today, Cool Mom Picks has got an amazing giveaway – two in fact – with the fantastic diaper bags from Jimeale.
A celeb favorite, these lightweight, stylish nylon bags have been spotted over the shoulders of celebs like Isla Fisher and Sascha Baron-Cohen, as CBB tipped us off just a few weeks ago.
Following
We’ll draw two lucky winners at random, but you have to enter by midnight tonight.
And while you’re at Cool Mom Picks, don’t miss an opportunity to subscribe to the monthly newsletter and be automatically entered to win a $250 gift certificate to kids fashion emporium the Silly Wagon.