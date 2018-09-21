Mom Life! See Giuliana Rancic's Son Adorably Crash Her E! News Broadcast: 'This Was Not Planned'

Giuliana Rancic‘s little boy has a natural talent for the spotlight!

On Thursday night’s E! News broadcast, the star’s 6-year-old son Edward Duke (who goes by Duke) hilariously crashed his mom and co-host Jason Kennedy‘s broadcast, emerging from backstage to take over the narrative.

Once Rancic, 44, realized the antics going on behind her — namely, Duke busting a move in front of the huge news screen — she left her seat to tend to her budding entertainer.

“Hi, honey. Mommy’s working,” she told Duke, explaining to Kennedy and her viewers of the animated interruption, “Literally, this was not planned.”

“Let me help. Here’s your babysitter!” joked Kennedy, 36, going after the pair following an in-vain attempt to continue reporting the news.

Duke had quite the fun-filled day on set even aside from his unexpected onscreen performance. In other videos the mother of one shared to her Instagram Story Thursday, her son was running around having fun with the crew, wearing a bold spiked red wig.

A clip shared to Rancic’s feed showed the youngster looking completely focused as he worked a camera, while his mom inquired about what he was going to do with it.

“Look who’s making an appearance on @enews tonight both behind and in front of the camera 🎥❤️,” she captioned the memorable footage.

Rancic began her career at E! as a correspondent for the long-running TV series and became a co-host of E! News in 2005. She recently returned as co-host three years after leaving the show.

In April, she revealed on The View that her decision to depart had much to do with caring for her son, whom she and husband Bill Rancic welcomed in August 2012 after numerous fertility challenges.

“My priorities were a little out of whack for a while there,” Rancic said. “I was just working so much and if anyone knows my story, we struggled to have a child. We went through infertility, and it was a long process.”

“I made a deal with God that if you bless us one day with a child … I’m going to be there for him,” she continued. “So I pulled back from the career I love, and it was the best decision I ever made — to just be home and be a mom and not completely give up my career, but just switch things around a little bit.”