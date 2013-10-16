Giuliana Rancic Shows Off Her New 'Duke' Cuff
The new mom shares a photo of her personalized cuff with her 13-month-old son's name on Instagram.
You already know you’re super mom, but isn’t it time you had a cuff (à la Wonder Woman) that shows the world the source of your special powers — your super kid, of course.
Giuliana Rancic‘s new silver bracelet ($115), which she debuted on Instagram Tuesday, definitely fits the bill. Specially created by Rustic Cuff, it’s emblazoned with 13-month-old son Duke‘s name.
But this isn’t the only piece from the collection the Giuliana & Bill star, 39, owns. She has several of their cool designs including a gold monogrammed version and one made of leather.
The creative brain behind Rustic Cuff — which also counts Britney Spears and Elisabeth Hasselbeck as fans — is Oklahoma-based mom-of-two Jill Donovan, who uses everything from metal to lucite to make her jewelry. You can see more of the line at rusticcuff.com.
Courtesy Giuliana Rancic; Inset: Scott Kirkland/Invision/AP
— Amy Jamieson