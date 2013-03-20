Celebs Gather to Celebrate Big City Moms's Biggest Baby Shower

On Thursday, celebs showed up in full force to celebrate all things mom and baby at Big City Mom's The Biggest Baby Shower Ever event in Hollywood.

Image zoom



Jason LaVeris/Filmmagic

Talk about spring showers!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Thursday, stars showed up in full force to attend Big City Mom’s The Biggest Baby Shower Ever event in Hollywood.

Expectant mama Beverley Mitchell joined James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly to take in all the latest and greatest parenting products on the market, with fun demos and daddy duty tips from The Guncles, Bill Horn and Scout Masterson.

Glowing in a ruffled ombré maxi and white jean jacket, Mitchell admitted to feeling “a little ginormous” while waiting for the upcoming April arrival of her baby girl.

But the mom-to-be didn’t let her burgeoning belly slow her down: she toured the entire venue before mingling and sharing tidbits about her pregnancy with other guests.



Van Der Beek played the role of doting husband, supporting his wife by snapping pictures and recording her as she shared her natural birth stories with the crowd.

“It was not as easy as my mom had promised,” she quipped about delivering daughter Olivia, 2, and son Joshua, 1.

Also on hand? New mom Giuliana Rancic, who worked with Born Free to set up a meet and greet where she could chat with fellow mamas (and fans!) about everything from her adorable son Duke and her mommy must-haves to her experiences trying to balance her personal and professional lives.

Image zoom



Jason LaVeris/Filmmagic

Image zoom



Jason LaVeris/Filmmagic

Image zoom



Jason LaVeris/Filmmagic