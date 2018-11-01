Why Giuliana Rancic Is 'Beyond Excited' to Collaborate with Abercrombie for the Sake of Her Son

Giuliana Rancic is giving her 6-year-old Edward Duke the tools he needs to be his most authentic self.

The E! News personality and her son have teamed up with Abercrombie Kids to design items exclusive to the brand’s Everybody Collection, which includes gender-neutral pieces aimed at both boys and girls.

“I am beyond excited to be collaborating with a brand that empowers Duke to dress in any color, size or style he chooses,” Rancic, 44, tells PEOPLE. “We were reacquainted with the brand through its engaging cause-related event at the Shedd Aquarium earlier this year.”

“I love the company’s ethos and its clothes are fun and well made for kids that love to play — both important considerations for me as a mom when shopping for Duke,” she explains.

Duke and his mom paid a visit to the Abercrombie & Fitch headquarters office in September, where they “collaborated loosely” with the Abercrombie Kids design team to bring the newest pieces to life.

Aside from touring the Innovation and Design Center, the mother-son pair gave their input in regards to clothing prints, graphics, sketches and more.

Giuliana Rancic Abercrombie

Rancic will visit stores and make “special appearances” to promote Abercrombie marketing initiatives over events like Black Friday and the 2018 holiday season.

“We’re excited to have both Giuliana and Duke partnering with us on such a special collection that celebrates everybody,” Stacia Andersen, Brand President of Abercrombie & Fitch and Abercrombie Kids, tells PEOPLE. “We are thrilled to offer some additional pieces made with the talented Giuliana, and are looking forward to sharing it with other customers like Duke in early 2019.”

The Summer Everybody Collection, featuring pieces designed by Rancic and Duke, will be available for shopping beginning in April 2019.