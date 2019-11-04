Giuliana and Bill Rancic Say They're 'Open' to Re-Exploring IVF in Plans to Expand Their Family

Bill and Giuliana Rancic may be ready to add one more to their family of three.

Giuliana, who recently shared that she is leaving her E! News hosting gig, is starting a new chapter of her life, which includes managing her many brands and businesses and potentially looking to add another member to her family.

The longtime host addressed leaving her E! post in a heartfelt Instagram message last week, revealing that she and her husband are hoping to expand their family in the near future. “Nothing is more important than spending time with my family, which we are hoping to grow soon,” the mother of son Duke, 7, wrote.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the television personality, who has been candid about her infertility struggle, opened up about those future family plans.

“I’ve just loved spending so much great quality time with Duke and Bill — it’s really nice,” Giuliana told PEOPLE of being at home more. “And hopefully, like I said in my message, hopefully, we’ll have some good news soon … grow the family.”

“We’re growing the RPM family and possibly the Rancic family,” Bill chimed in.

Giuliana, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2011, documented her cancer battle as well as her struggle with infertility on her and her husband’s 2009 reality show, Giuliana and Bill. After trying rounds of in vitro, dealing with miscarriage and breast cancer, she welcomed her son in 2012 via gestational surrogate.

Despite the long journey, the couple, who recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, told PEOPLE they are “open” to all the possibilities for having another baby.

“I think that that was such a hard time in our lives, but at the same time, it was great,” Giuliana recalled, noting that though the time was difficult, the end result was worth the fight. “It was amazing, and it worked out for us in many ways. So yeah, we’re open to everything (IVF and surrogacy). Yes, We are.”

And having more freedom and flexibility has not only allowed Giuliana to spend more time thinking about her family’s future, but also to focus on the couple’s passion projects, including their partnership with Astellas Oncology’s C3 Prize — a competition program that allows anyone to submit an innovative non-treatment idea to help those struggling with the everyday complexities that cancer brings.

This year, Bill, who helped judge the competition, awarded the $100,000 grand prize to Toronto-based cancer survivor and mother of four Audrey Guth, founder of Nanny Angel Network. The winning organization trains “Nanny Angels” to provide mothers battling cancer with free childcare once a week for a year, helping to give families a stable support system during challenging times.

“It was tough. We had three female entrepreneurs as finalists, all very deserving … ultimately we had one grand prize winner, and she was awarded the $100000 grant,” Bill said of Guth’s Nanny Angels Network, explaining that the grant will help the winner get her organization up and running.

“And they rely 100 percent volunteers, so school teachers, nurses, social workers — these are all people who volunteer,” he continued. “All the attention and this platform is going to help them get more volunteers, which without the volunteers, there’s no Nanny Angel Network. So, the exposure that we’re able to give them through this is really something special.”

Giuliana also expressed her love of the winning idea, saying how difficult it would have been to care for her son in addition to going through her own cancer struggle if she had had him at the time.

“I can’t even imagine how much scarier that experience would have been,” she said. “So you just really feel for parents who are going through cancer, which is hard enough, but then to worry about their kids and if the kids being cared for while they’re going to appointments, and how are they going to juggle that — it’s really special. We’re very happy for her.”

It all ties back to family for the Rancics, who say one of the other perks of working with the C3 Prize is having Duke see them helping out others with the disease.

“He’s starting to get a taste of it, coming to these events, and he understands why we’re here. The fact that he could say the word Astellas, I was like wow,” Bill said of his son.

Duke recently joined his parents on the pink carpet at the annual Pink Agenda gala with Giuliana’s Fab-U-Wish charity.

“It was an opportunity for me to talk to him about breast cancer, my experience, and just give him a little bit of information just that Mommy had breast cancer, explain breast cancer, and say Mommy’s okay now,” Giuliana said of educating her son about breast cancer and her past battle. “I explained the significance of the pink ribbon as well, so now he connects the two. Every time he sees it now he’s like, ‘Mom look!’ And he points at it, and he’ll squeeze my hand, and he’ll reach — kind of look up at me for a kiss. He knows.”