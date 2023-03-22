Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Son Benjamin, 13, Faced Bullying as NFL Star's Son

Tom Brady's kids each have their own chosen sports, Gisele Bündchen explained to Vanity Fair

Published on March 22, 2023 04:31 PM
Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin Brady, Tom Brady. Photo: Gisele Bündchen/instagram (2), Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Tom Brady's kids are all natural athletes, but that doesn't mean all have an interest in pursuing the same game as their dad.

Per Gisele Bündchen's cover story in Vanity Fair for the April issue, unlike his big brother Jack, son Benjamin Rein, 13, enjoys more "non-ball" sports like surfing and skiing.

The profile also noted that the "athletic pressure of being Brady's son led to bullying in Boston after one particular baseball game."

Speaking of the kids' athletic interests, the article also cited daughter Vivian Lake's love of horseback riding and 15-year-old son Jack — whom Brady shares with ex Bridget Moynahan — embarking on his own quarterback career, with the goal of attending his dad's alma mater, the University of Michigan.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN COVERS VANITY FAIR’S APRIL ISSUE
Gisele Bündchen on the cover of Vanity Fair's April 2023 issue. Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

Bündchen celebrates the kids' love of jiujitsu, noting, "They're all like senseis."

When picking the activity for the three, who are all at different stages of their lives, Bündchen asked herself, "how can I help them to have a person that has that level of integrity and can teach them values?"

Brady previously talked about the difference in his two sons' feelings about sports in a cover story for Men's Health in 2019, with the then-NFL star mentioning that while his older son Jack "loves sports," Benny "likes different things."

"[Jack] wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad," Brady told Men's Health, noting that he was exactly the same way as an adolescent.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids. https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4izlXgY83/

"I'd wake up early on the weekends to do stuff with my dad. That's why I didn't party a lot. If Dad wanted to golf, I wanted to be there with him. And if I ever missed those things, it would crush me," he said.

While Brady initially assumed that Benjamin "would be just like Jack," his younger son wasn't actually interested in sports: "I was like, 'C'mon, let's do this.' And he was like, 'Nope.' And I was like, 'What? No, do this!'"

"And Gisele kept saying to me, 'Would you effing understand that your son is different?' " Brady added, admitting, "It was hard for me. I was like, 'What do you mean? He's a boy; he should do all these things that I do.'"

"The reality is that Benny just likes different things," he continued. "And it's great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He's like, 'OMG, Dad, you're so funny.' He loves joking, and I joke back."

