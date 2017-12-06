Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady celebrated their daughter, Vivian Lake's, 5th birthday on Tuesday during a family vacation

They grow up so fast!

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady celebrated their daughter, Vivian Lake‘s, 5th birthday on Tuesday in adorable photos they shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

Brady, 40, gushed about his little girl in the caption of a photograph of Vivian and Bündchen smiling in the water as they looked at the camera during the family’s vacation.

“5 years old today and already all grown up! Looking, loving, and living just like your Mom! Daddy loves you!!! 🎈🎉❤️” he wrote.

Bündchen shared a photograph of herself lifting her daughter up into the air as the sun shone down on them while the supermodel wore a black string bikini.

“Today is her day! 5 years ago our family was blessed with a little sunshine that made my heart complete. #infinitelove #forevergrateful#mygilrygirl ❤☀🎈,” she wrote in the caption, adding her message in Portuguese. “Hoje é o dia dela! Há cinco anos nossa família foi abençoada com um pequeno raio de sol que completou meu coração. #amorinfinito#gratidão #minhapequena.”

The couple also shares 7-year-old son Benjamin. Brady has a third child, 10-year-old son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

In early November, the NFL quarterback shared a photo of his wife wearing the same black string bikini while on vacation at the beach.

He couldn’t seem to get enough of her beauty as he wrote in the caption, “Sun’s out……😍👀🌊.”

In May, Bündchen opened up about their marriage during an interview with Charlie Rose for CBS This Morning.

“He’s playing football. It’s a contact sport and a very aggressive sport. But he knows I will always support him. And I want him to be happy,” the mother of two said. “And if that makes him happy, and he loves to do that, then I’m always gonna support him like I always have. So I want him to be happy and fulfilled.”

After two children and nearly a decade of wedded bliss, Bündchen also revealed that she and her husband had both grown and learned extensively from one another.