Gisele Bündchen's Adorable Throwback Photos Prove Her Daughter and Son Are Just Like Their Mom

Gisele Bündchen's children are taking after their famous mama!

On Thursday, the supermodel, 40, posted side-by-side pictures on Instagram that showed how daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Rein, 11, share their mom's same soft spot for animals.

Juxtaposed with throwback photos of a young Bündchen holding a chicken, the images featured Vivian and Benjamin both cuddling similar-looking birds.

"I think we have something in common. Do you? (Me as a child and Vivi and Benny now.) #tbt," Bündchen wrote in the post's caption.

Husband Tom Brady, with whom Bündchen shares Vivian and Benjamin, had nothing but loving words for his family in the comments section of the post.

"So precious and love these angels and YOU my Numero Uno," wrote Brady, who is also dad to 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen Credit: Gisele Bündchen/instagram

The sweet post comes a week after Bündchen celebrated Brady, 43, on Father's Day, posting a photo of him and their children on a beachside horseback ride.

"Thank you for loving and caring for us the way that you do," Bündchen wrote on her Instagram at the time. "We are so grateful and we love you so much! Happy Father's Day my love."

In May, Brady paid tribute to his wife with a Mother's Day post, sharing a black-and-white family portrait on the beach.

"Happy Mother's Day @gisele," he wrote. "You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day!"

On her own account, the former Victoria's Secret Angel called motherhood "the most fun, rewarding, challenging and incredible experience of my life."