Gisele Bündchen Talks Tom Brady's NFL Return as She Says She Stepped Back in Career to Raise Kids

"Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Gisele Bündchen says of Tom Brady's decision to unretire from the NFL

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 10:23 AM

Gisele Bündchen is opening up about her decision to take a break from her runway career to focus on family.

In a wide-ranging cover interview for ELLE's October issue, Bündchen, 42, shares her feelings on husband's Tom Brady return to the NFL as she continues to raise son Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9 and stepson Jack, 15.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Brady]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," she explained.

"Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing [Brady] succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy," she continued. "At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

Moving forward, however, Bündchen is ready to act on her own dreams for the future.

"I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gisele Bündchen Elle Magazine
Inez & Vinoodh

Speaking of her decision to step back from her career, Bündchen said she's "so grateful" to have been a part of "really shaping who [her children] are as people."

"I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife," she said. "And now it's going to be my turn. It's not like I'm going to be in the valley forever."

Still, the Brazilian model said she would like for Brady, 45, to "be more present" amid his busy football career.

"Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said of her husband. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Gisele Bündchen Elle Magazine
Inez & Vinoodh

Rumors of a rift between Brady and Bündchen increased last month after Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said at the time.

When Brady returned to practice 11 days later, the father of three said he needed the time away.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm 45 years old, man."

"There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process," he continued.

On Monday, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Bündchen is "frustrated" with Brady's decision to unretire.

"Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life," a source said. "Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him."

The couple spending time apart from one another "has happened before," the source explained, adding that "they are trying" to make the relationship work.

Related Articles
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Has 'Concerns' About Tom Brady Playing: 'Had Those Conversations with Him Over and Over'
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady's Return to NFL 'Put a Strain' on Marriage with Gisele Bündchen: She 'Believes Enough Is Enough'
IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida
Tom Brady Says Family and Football Are the 'Most Important' Things to Him After Return to the NFL
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bündchen 'Hitting a Rough Patch' in Marriage: 'There's a Lot of Tension'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gisele Bündchen Currently Not Set to Attend Tom Brady's First Game: 'Nothing Is in Place'
Tom Brady and family
Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids to Miami Water Park After Tom Brady Returns to NFL from Personal Leave
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Tweets Support for Husband Tom Brady, but Skips His First Game amid 'Rough Patch'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gisele Bündchen Posts Birthday Message to Her Sister With Pic From Wedding to Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Husband Tom Brady's NFL Retirement with Touching Tribute: 'What a Ride'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Flies to Son's Football Practice After Returning from Personal Leave: 'Such a Sweet Dad'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady on Balancing Parenting and Football: 'You Can't Stop Your Life Even Though Sports Is Happening'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Says He Decided to Un-Retire Because He 'Felt Like I Had a Little Bit Left'
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back 
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Tom Brady and son Jack
Tom Brady Celebrates Son Jack's Birthday as He Returns from 'Personal' Time Away from Buccaneers