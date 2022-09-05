Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids to Miami Water Park After Tom Brady Returns to NFL from Personal Leave

Gisele Bündchen and her kids soaked up the final weekend of summer together in Miami.

A source tells PEOPLE that the model, 42, visited the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, Florida with her kids on Sunday. Tom Brady, who recently made his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneer after an 11-day absence from the NFL team, was not seen at the park.

The insider adds that Bündchen played with her kids on the water slides and "they all seemed happy and having fun."

"Gisele looked gorgeous in a one-piece black bathing suit," and was "very low key," the source continues. "[She was] talking with other people in the pool."

Bündchen and Brady share son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. Brady also co-parents 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The Miami visit comes just days after a source told PEOPLE the NFL quarterback, 45, flew to New York to watch son Jack's football practice.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents," the insider said. "He flew all the way in for the scrimmage."

"He's such a sweet dad and is always there for Jack."

Brady previously celebrated Jack's 15th birthday after returning from his brief hiatus from the Buccaneers.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful son," he wrote in an Instagram tribute. "What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack."

James Gilbert/Getty

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was excused from the Buccaneers last month "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles announced during a press conference.

Brady shed some more light on his brief absence as reporters pressed him for a comment after a postseason game upon his return.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady said. "I'm 45 years old, man."

"There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."