Gisele Bündchen enjoyed some fall festivities with her kids over the weekend amid tensions in her marriage to husband Tom Brady.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the model, 42, was seen taking her kids to a pumpkin patch in Miami on Saturday, where Bündchen was photographed at the farm securing a large pumpkin.

She dressed casually for the outing in a pair of gray leggings and a charcoal t-shirt and sported a pair of dark sunglasses. Her son Benjamin Rein, 12, also helped out by carrying a second heavy pumpkin back to their car. In another snap from the outing, Bündchen seemed to be enjoying a Klondike ice cream bar with her kids.

Bündchen and Brady, 45, share daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Ben, and the quarterback is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The fall activity came one day before Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had an away game against the Carolina Panthers, falling 3-21 in a second consecutive loss on the road. The Buccaneers traveled to Carolina for the away game at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion raised eyebrows the previous weekend when he was seen yelling at teammates on the sideline during the Pittsburgh Steelers game. In a video captured along the Buccaneers' bench during the second quarter of the game in Pittsburgh, the quarterback was seen screaming at three of his linemen.

Bündchen's outing with the kids came shortly after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Bündchen had hired a divorce lawyer following months of "tension" with Brady. The following day, sources also confirmed to PEOPLE that the NFL player had hired his own divorce attorney.

"Football is such a big draw to him," a source previously told PEOPLE in September. "Something's got to give, and it has always been his family. They have to be so patient for him."

In an interview this summer with Elle, Bündchen said that she has her "concerns" about Brady continuing to play, especially when it comes to their kids.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," the Brazilian model said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."

"But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Last week, Brady shut down rumors that he'd be stepping away from the team mid-season — a claim that came from a former Bucs QB, Chris Simms. Simms brought up the idea that Brady would leave the sport mid-season during NBC's Pro Football Talk Live, saying that things going on in Brady's life outside of football — such as a potential divorce from his wife of 13 years— could compel him to retire from the NFL before the final game of the season.

When asked about Simms' comments, Brady gave the idea an emphatic "no."

"I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have," Brady said. "So, no retirement in my future."