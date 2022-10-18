Gisele Bündchen spent time with her daughter over the weekend amid her recent rift with husband Tom Brady.

The model, 42, was spotted on Sunday taking her 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake to a horseback riding lesson in Florida.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen, who has not attended any of her husband's games this season, stood outside of the corral as she watched her daughter ride a horse around the ring. She kept things casual in a white t-shirt, navy hat and sweatpants as she captured pictures of Vivian during her lesson.

Meanwhile, Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had an away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which the Steelers pulled off a 20-18 upset. The seven-time Super Bowl champion raised eyebrows over the weekend when he was seen yelling at teammates on the sideline during the Steelers game.

In addition to Vivian, Bündchen and Brady share son Benjamin Rein, 12, and the quarterback is also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady with their kids.

Bündchen's outing with Vivian comes shortly after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Bündchen had hired a divorce lawyer following months of "tension" with Brady. The following day, sources also confirmed to PEOPLE that the NFL player, 45, had hired his own divorce attorney.

Brady previously posted a sweet video of Vivian having a horseback riding lesson ahead of the Buccaneers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 2.

Although the children were not spotted at his home game later that evening, Vivian, Benjamin and Jack cheered on their father in the Buccaneers' home opener the previous week.

Tom Brady and daughter Vivian. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

"Football is such a big draw to him," a source previously told PEOPLE in September. "Something's got to give, and it has always been his family. They have to be so patient for him."

In an interview this summer with Elle, Bündchen said that she has her "concerns" about Brady continuing to play, especially when it comes to their kids.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," the Brazilian model said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."

"But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."