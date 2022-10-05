Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers

Gisele Bündchen is spending time with her kids as sources confirm that both she and Tom Brady have hired divorce attorneys.

On Wednesday, the model was spotted in Miami going to the gym with 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen and her two kids are dressed in casual attire while out in South Beach.

Meanwhile, Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a home game on Sunday and will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Tampa this weekend.

In addition to Vivian and Ben, Brady is dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Following weeks of a rumored rift in their marriage, both Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, have enlisted divorce lawyers, PEOPLE has confirmed, and the supermodel has been working with hers for "awhile," a source adds.

On Sunday morning, Brady posted a sweet video of Vivian having a horseback riding lesson. Although the children were not spotted at his home game later that evening, Vivian, Benjamin and Jack cheered on their father in the Buccaneers' home opener the previous week.

"Football is such a big draw to him," a source previously told PEOPLE in September. "Something's got to give, and it has always been his family. They have to be so patient for him."

In an interview this summer with Elle, Bündchen said that she has her "concerns" about Brady continuing to play, especially when it comes to their kids.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," the Brazilian model said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again."

"But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."