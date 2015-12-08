The model celebrated both of her children's close birthdays with heartfelt social media posts

Two birthdays are better than one!

Just days after ringing in daughter Vivian Lake‘s third birthday, Gisele Bündchen celebrated her son Benjamin Rein‘s own big day.

Bündchen’s son with husband Tom Brady turns 6 on Wednesday, and the 35-year-old is already honoring the little boy with a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy birthday my sweet Benny,” the model wrote, sharing a scenic shot of Benjamin embracing her. “I love you so much #love.”

The Brazilian-born beauty also added the same message in Portuguese. “#gratefulFeliz aniversário meu doce Benny. Eu te amo muito! #amor #gratidão.”

The star, who was in her home country for a photoshoot earlier this week, shared a similar sentiment for Vivian’s Saturday celebration.

“Happy birthday my little sunshine! I love you so much,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “#love” and “#grateful.”

In the stunning photo, Vivian wore a tiny bathing suit in a tropical location while she reached for a string of balloons.