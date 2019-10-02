Gisele Bündchen Shares Photo of Son Benjamin Measuring Daughter Vivian: 'They Just Melt My Heart'

Gisele Bündchen‘s love for her children is immeasurable!

On Wednesday, the model shared a photo of the sweet moment she recently captured featuring her two kids — daughter Vivian, 6½, and son Benjamin, 9½.

In the Instagram shot, Vivian stands with her back against the wall and looks up at her older brother as Benjamin stands in front of her and carefully measures her height with a book.

“Please, tell me how am I supposed to handle this? They just melt my heart. #measurementday ❤️🥰” Bündchen, 39, captioned the shot, before translating her message into Portuguese.

Bündchen and husband Tom Brady often post about their children and the importance of family on social media.

Back in May, Bündchen opened up about how much Vivian and Benjamin meant to her in a post on Mother’s Day.

“My kids have expanded my heart in so many ways. They have given my life new meaning,” she wrote beside a photo of her kids showing her major affection. “Thru them, I got to experience the deepest and purest love.”

“Every day I learn so much with them and they inspire me to be the best that I can be,” she continued. “They are truly the most precious gifts! I am so grateful they chose me to be their mummy.”

Brady, who also shares son John “Jack” Edward Thomas with ex Bridget Moynahan, has also spoken to how he prioritizes time with his kids and manages his work-life balance, telling PEOPLE in July 2019, “Time is so valuable and it’s so easy to forget how quickly it can pass us by.”

“I try to keep that in mind because it reminds you to prioritize the things you love. We don’t live forever, so we need to make the most of our time,” the 42-year-old New England Patriots quarterback said.

“I love my family so much and I love what I do for a living so much [that] I never, ever want to take those things for granted and I really try to treasure every second,” he added of his three children.

Meanwhile, Bündchen has opened up about how Jack, 12, is treated and loved like one of her own children.

“I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack]. I call him my bonus child,” the model told PEOPLE in Sept. 2018. “He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand. I fell in love with him.”

She also recently celebrated his birthday on Instagram, writing beside a sunset shot of the three kids, “Happy birthday to the best big brother in the world! We love you so much Jackie !!! ❤❤️❤️”