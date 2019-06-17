Tom Brady is feeling the love this Father’s Day.

Honoring her husband of 10 years, Gisele Bündchen shared an Instagram on Sunday of an adorable picture of Brady, 41, embracing his three children with a touching caption.

“Happy Father’s Day my love,” Bündchen, 38, captioned the Instagram photo of John Edward Thomas, 11 — Brady’s son with ex Bridget Moynahan — posing with Brady and their son Benjamin Rein, 9, and daughter Vivian Lake, 6.

“There’s no words to describe how much you mean to us,” the Brazilian model added. “There’s nothing that we love more than being with you! Besides being the best tickler, pancake maker and hair cuter in the world you are the best dad ! Thank you for always making us feel safe and for loving us the way that you do. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Brady replied to his wife’s heartfelt tribute — which was written in both English and Portuguese — commenting, “I love my family and especially you, @gisele, my numero uno! ❤️❤️❤️”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Packs on the PDA with Tom Brady in New Instagram Pic: ‘My Forever Valentine’

The couple, who began dating in 2006 and wed in 2009, frequently express their love for each other and their kids on social media. Just last week, the supermodel shared a photo of the couple sharing PDA.

“My forever Valentine,” the beauty wrote, with a shot of the pair embracing in a kiss as the sun set behind them over the ocean.

Last month on Mother’s Day, it was Brady’s turn to pay tribute to his wife.

“Happy Mother’s Day and thank you for loving us the way that you do! This picture sums it up!” Brady captioned the smiley photograph. “Your family loves being with you cuddling and laughing! We rely on you to hold us up when we are down! You are the rock that holds our family together.”

“And we thank you for being so positive and optimistic … ALWAYS … even when we don’t always want to be that! We love you so much! @gisele ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he concluded his sweet note.

Image zoom Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Gisele Bundchen/ Instagram

RELATED: Tom Brady Shares Sweet Mother’s Day Tributes to Mom Galynn and Wife Gisele Bündchen

The couple also celebrated their 10-year marriage anniversary in February, with a pair of heartfelt love letters and some never-before-seen photos of their wedding.

“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” said Brady. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper,” he wrote. “Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family! #bosslady.”

“I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together… and what incredible 10 years we’ve had!” Bündchen wrote. “There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto.”