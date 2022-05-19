Bündchen shares two children with Brady – daughter , Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12 – and is a stepmom to his son, John "Jack" Edward, 14

Gisele Bündchen Says She's 'Grateful' Tom Brady 'Lets Me Take the Reins When It Comes to Our Family'

Gisele Bündchen holds the title of supermodel and supermom in her home!

In a new interview with Vogue UK published on Wednesday, the Brazilian bombshell revealed she "takes the reins" when it comes to her family, and her husband, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, supports her decisions.

"I don't think relationships just happen; it's never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids," she told the outlet.

Tom Brady and Gisele family Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and family | Credit: Gisele/Instagram

Added the former Victoria's Secret Angel: "His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I'm very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions."

Bündchen shares two children with Brady: daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12. She's also a stepmom to Brady's 14-year-old son John "Jack" Edwards, 14, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen also shared a story in which she had to convince Brady to support her home birthing decision.

"I remember, in the beginning, he wasn't into the idea of home birth. He was like, 'You're not going to do that, because you're going to die," she said, adding that she persuaded him to do research on home births by watching multiple videos before he agreed.

"I made it clear that this is my body and I'm going to decide how I give birth," she continued.

It's clear that Brady and Bündchen's family dynamics work for them, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the runway veteran fully supported her husband announcing his return to the NFL in March – less than two months after retiring.